Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shareholder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Cut Stake as Stock Declined; Union Bankshares Holding In Philip Morris Intl (PM) Was Has Upped

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $81.82. About 1.38 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $170.04. About 923,812 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa holds 0.06% or 36,915 shares. Moreover, Fil Limited has 0.37% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1.28M shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 4.54 million shares. Cornerstone Prtn Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 7,575 shares. 81,679 were reported by Bb&T. Baxter Bros holds 1.06% or 24,211 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap reported 15,750 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 139 are held by Financial Advantage Inc. Franklin Res Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 190,398 were accumulated by Citigroup. Cadence Commercial Bank Na has invested 1.2% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.17% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Stanley has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Buckhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 30,400 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $725.29 million for 15.40 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Business Fincl Ser Inc has invested 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Blair William & Il holds 227,491 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Navellier & Assocs holds 4,672 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Greylin Mangement reported 5,068 shares stake. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 8.85 million shares. Family Management Corp accumulated 3,020 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ims Mgmt invested in 5,694 shares or 0.41% of the stock. 5,126 were accumulated by Utd Asset Strategies. Telemus Llc holds 0.21% or 30,668 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communication Limited Co holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.48M shares. Agf accumulated 1.43M shares or 1.42% of the stock. Hanson And Doremus Inv has 427 shares. 10,158 were accumulated by Evanson Asset Mngmt Llc. Quantres Asset holds 8,400 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Com holds 9.62M shares or 6.61% of its portfolio.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,502 shares to 55,078 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,142 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).