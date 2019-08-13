Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shareholder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lowered Stake as Market Value Declined; As United States Stl New (X) Market Value Declined, Holder Msdc Management LP Has Trimmed by $1.22 Million Its Position

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $178.1. About 1.20M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 11.17 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 02/04/2018 – U. S. Steel Reaches Agreement With State and Federal Government to Resolve Matters at Midwest Plant; 15/03/2018 – Ross, Malmstroem to Meet to Discuss U.S. Steel, Aluminum Tariffs; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 13/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Announces a Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Steel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (X); 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Cites Trumps Plans for Steel Tariffs; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q ADJ EPS 32C; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Raises Annual Forecast, Citing Steel Tariffs; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Production Down; 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 – $1.8 BLN

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 16.13 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corp reported 81,679 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Skylands Capital Ltd has 2.46% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 95,200 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 0.13% or 13,789 shares. 2,011 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Essex Financial Services Inc accumulated 12,730 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Artemis Mngmt Llp has invested 0.63% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Founders Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,008 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 96,247 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ellington Limited Liability Com holds 4,000 shares. Alphaone Invest Svcs Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 44 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 2,610 were reported by Washington Tru Fincl Bank. Thomasville Natl Bank stated it has 3,803 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Institute For Wealth Lc has invested 0.07% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity. 525 shares were bought by Scanlon Jennifer F., worth $100,546.

