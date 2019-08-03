Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shareholder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Decreased Position; 12 West Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Position by $11.92 Million as Valuation Rose

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $182.02. About 2.51M shares traded or 48.41% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 48,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 482,338 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.94 million, down from 530,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $278.15. About 463,596 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 2,580 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc holds 1,020 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Fidelity Inc stated it has 49,674 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Menta Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.51% or 4,729 shares. 69 are owned by Advisory Limited Company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.07% or 3,294 shares in its portfolio. Martin And Com Incorporated Tn invested in 1.62% or 21,790 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insur Com Of America has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 247 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.04% stake. Cleararc accumulated 2,094 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr, a Arizona-based fund reported 6 shares. Albion Grp Ut invested in 0.06% or 1,831 shares. Bloom Tree Prns Ltd Liability Co invested 3.64% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 57,589 shares.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55 million for 26.34 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cambridge Global Payments to Offer Invoice Automation Solution – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Creative Lodging Solutions and CLC Lodging are merging, expanding solutions to help businesses achieve their lodging program goals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Comdata to Acquire Payroll Card Provider SOLE Financial – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $851,668 activity. Wheeler Michael Joseph had sold 4,761 shares worth $858,097 on Tuesday, February 12. Scanlon Jennifer F. bought $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Monday, July 29.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern Shares Climbed in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG), Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) – Hub Group Calls For “Short-Lived” Downturn – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Commentary: The Future Of Railway-Hauled Scrap Metals – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mngmt owns 17,356 shares. Kanawha Capital Management Lc holds 1.54% or 58,815 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,207 shares or 0% of the stock. Cs Mckee Lp owns 1.39% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 84,750 shares. 1,494 were reported by Spinnaker. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,317 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc accumulated 71 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,453 shares. 60,492 were reported by Moors & Cabot. Crestwood Advisors Group Limited Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Acg Wealth holds 0.11% or 4,260 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1,213 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,555 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc accumulated 0.19% or 18,229 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Incorporated has 0.23% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.49 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.