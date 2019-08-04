Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Trimmed Stake; Gfs Advisors Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake by $3.25 Million as Market Value Rose

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 1,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 23,495 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 25,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $182.02. About 2.51M shares traded or 47.14% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 17,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 109,471 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.79M, up from 92,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 01/05/2018 – But Apple’s runaway growth over the past few years has saddled it with big expectations. The question is, is Apple diversifying fast enough?; 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Apple could begin making its own micro-LED screens; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.49 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Advisers Lc has invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 9,374 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Meridian Investment Counsel Inc holds 22,565 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.25% or 4,984 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Consultants reported 1,455 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.19% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 456,393 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 12,071 shares. Duff And Phelps Mgmt holds 34,722 shares. Btim owns 5,271 shares. Trust Communication Of Vermont invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Freestone Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,226 shares stake. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,780 shares. 33,228 were reported by Sandy Spring Savings Bank.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “This Month Could Make or Break CSX Stock, in More Ways Than One – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Street Debates: Should Investors Buy The Dip In CSX? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $851,668 activity. On Monday, July 29 the insider Scanlon Jennifer F. bought $100,546. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $858,097 was made by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,010 shares to 8,402 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 71,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,623 were accumulated by Sentinel Tru Lba. Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 23,410 shares. 100,763 were accumulated by National Asset Management. Bristol John W And has 2.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability invested 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cidel Asset Management Incorporated holds 4,545 shares. Sprott has invested 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv accumulated 47,972 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Co owns 141,094 shares. Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 2.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alpha Windward Ltd Company reported 1,316 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr reported 31,509 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 32,207 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Northside Mgmt holds 2,214 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Rock Point Ltd Liability Company invested in 5.91% or 66,132 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: JNJ, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Revamps MacBook Lineup Ahead of Back-to-School Shopping Season – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday Apple Rumors: 2019 iPhone Leaks Alongside Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How Apple Can Beat Earnings Expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,639 shares to 16,760 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,215 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).