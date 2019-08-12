Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Decreased Position; Stifel Financial Continues to Hold Stake in Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 16,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 198,150 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.83M, up from 182,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $100.76. About 73,802 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 1,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 23,495 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 25,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $175.8. About 280,666 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Flooded Roads, Rail And Port Disruptions As Hurricane Barry Comes Ashore In Louisiana – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap has invested 0.09% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.22% or 1.78 million shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 8,453 shares. Sabal Trust Com accumulated 3,237 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd has 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Kistler has invested 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 50,490 were reported by Utah Retirement. Reilly Llc reported 411 shares. First City Cap invested 0.9% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Camarda Advsrs Limited owns 15 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 4.31 million shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 20,195 shares. Garrison Bradford Assoc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 4,984 shares. Fred Alger Inc has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 20,890 shares to 140,211 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 209,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 15.92 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $6,429 activity. $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was bought by Scanlon Jennifer F..

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 89,374 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $68.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 26,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,761 shares, and cut its stake in Orix Corp (NYSE:IX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,184 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Company. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 93,991 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Coldstream Cap Mngmt accumulated 10,533 shares. Clean Yield invested in 5,425 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 0.1% or 103,300 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt LP invested in 0.34% or 499,656 shares. 4,579 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Llc. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Services Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Dupont Management Corporation invested in 1,741 shares or 0% of the stock. Hl Fin Service invested in 8,324 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd owns 3,750 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 177,973 shares. Leavell Invest Management holds 7,399 shares. 25,112 were accumulated by Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership stated it has 8,555 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.