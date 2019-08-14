Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Share Value Declined While Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Cut Its Position; Marlowe Partners LP Holds Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $117.42. About 777,449 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $171.5. About 1.32 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 15.53 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

