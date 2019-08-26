Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Market Valuation Declined While Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Cut Position; Cantillon Capital Management Increased Aon Plc (AON) Stake by $25.31 Million as Valuation Rose

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 2,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 6,183 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 8,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $169.28. About 1.91M shares traded or 4.57% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $189.12. About 786,158 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6,851 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $260.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 17,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 15.33 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eli Lilly And Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 8,346 shares to 23,415 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).