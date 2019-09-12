Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Holder Saybrook Capital Has Decreased Position by $356,210 as Share Price Declined; Huntsman (HUN) Shareholder Lapides Asset Management Has Decreased Holding as Share Price Declined

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntsman Corporation (HUN) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 18,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 163,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 million, down from 181,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Huntsman Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 3.09 million shares traded or 30.45% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY POLYURETH; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Bill; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE YEAR $1.2 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2023; 21/04/2018 – DJ Huntsman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUN); 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CEO PETER HUNTSMAN SPEAKS IN SALT LAKE CITY INTERVIEW; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Rev $2.3B; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC FOR $350M IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 43,650 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.70 million, down from 45,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $177.06. About 1.88M shares traded or 3.29% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 16.04 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.84 per share. HUN’s profit will be $146.16 million for 9.13 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.