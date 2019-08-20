Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Holder Saybrook Capital Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Declined; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Lifted Position by $16.16 Million as Shares Rose

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 562.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 598,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 705,129 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 106,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 43.38M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Rocket Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Markets not panicking yet over trade war threat – BAML; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH’S ANDY SIEG WILL KEEP CHANGES MADE AHEAD OF FIDUCIARY RULE -MEMO; 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over appraisals; 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – SEC: MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES; 05/05/2018 – Bank of America says the dollar volume of physician mortgages it has issued has increased ninefold between 2008 and 2017; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 14/03/2018 – Siemens Healthineers IPO likely to price at 28 euros per share

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 45,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, down from 48,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $174.37. About 882,269 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 15.79 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 13,530 shares to 50,795 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 61,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 722,166 shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

