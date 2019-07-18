Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Holder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Trimmed Its Position; Karpas Strategies Has Upped Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position by $2.14 Million as Stock Value Rose

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 19,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, up from 35,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.57. About 5.10 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.48% or $15.44 during the last trading session, reaching $191.02. About 4.40 million shares traded or 188.74% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $858,097 was made by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.67M for 16.70 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson reported 0.64% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Fmr Lc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Harvest Management Inc holds 0.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 2,150 shares. Farmers & Merchants owns 13,794 shares. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability holds 2,848 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Group Inc Lc holds 0.04% or 2,850 shares. Wms Llc invested 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). West Oak Capital Limited Co holds 1.2% or 10,305 shares in its portfolio. International reported 9.10 million shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Benjamin F Edwards owns 6,709 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Shayne Lc stated it has 2,800 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 3,654 shares.

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91 million and $236.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hirtle Callaghan Ltd Llc reported 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Murphy Cap Mngmt has 82,124 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ks owns 98,365 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.65% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 22.48M shares. Blackhill Incorporated invested 4.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dowling And Yahnke Limited invested in 107,233 shares or 1.14% of the stock. 10,119 were reported by Proffitt Goodson. Finemark National Bank & Trust Trust reported 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Riverpark Advsr Limited holds 1.17% or 24,361 shares in its portfolio. Puzo Michael J reported 1.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tig Advsrs Lc reported 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cibc World Mkts invested 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 51,449 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Zeke Cap Lc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 37,970 shares. Usa Portformulas holds 2.76% or 39,423 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.