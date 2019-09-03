Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Holder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Decreased Holding; As Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Market Value Declined, Kestrel Investment Management Lifted Its Holding

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 176,342 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.15M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 22,874 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd holds 127,823 shares. The New Jersey-based Blackhill Capital has invested 0.06% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Prelude Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0% or 2,110 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 180,705 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 152,419 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 944,539 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 224,945 shares. American Mngmt has invested 0.02% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). 397 were reported by Asset Mgmt One Ltd. Moreover, Washington Tru Bankshares has 0.41% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 67,943 shares. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $720.31 million for 15.77 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 5,845 shares stake. Van Eck Corporation owns 3,647 shares. Clearbridge Invests holds 0% or 3,728 shares. Moreover, Fosun Interest Limited has 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,090 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 18,229 shares. Community Bankshares Na reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Murphy Capital Management owns 9,193 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Management invested in 4,370 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Commerce Limited, Japan-based fund reported 63,638 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP reported 10,817 shares. Virtu Financial invested in 5,130 shares. Haverford Com owns 17,375 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated invested in 2,470 shares. 124,538 are held by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

