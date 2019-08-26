Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Holder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Trimmed Its Position by $327,732; As Waters (WAT) Market Value Declined, Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed by $4.46 Million Its Position

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 1,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 23,495 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 25,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.07. About 42,620 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 17,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 496,713 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.03M, down from 514,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $206.59. About 11,094 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 02/05/2018 – Teton Waters Ranch Names Chief Executive Officer; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 02/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $237 FROM $233; 22/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on GAO Report Confirming Longstanding Concerns about HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration; 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, HAD SEEN $8.00-$8.25

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) by 31,795 shares to 8.60M shares, valued at $236.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 66,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $726.99M for 15.50 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings.

