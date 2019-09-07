Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Holder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Decreased Stake; As Hanesbrands (HBI) Stock Value Declined, Grimes & Company Has Cut by $2.57 Million Its Position

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 92.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 151,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 12,770 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228,000, down from 163,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 4.57 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 1,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 23,495 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 25,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 876,294 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC)

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $717.81M for 15.86 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 26,202 shares to 71,028 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 8,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aldebaran Fincl has 8,491 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company holds 57,665 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lafayette Invests reported 2.66% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Rmb Mngmt reported 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 1,330 were reported by Coastline Trust Co. Patten Grp stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Smith Salley Assoc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Portland Glob Advsr Limited Co owns 25,383 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Bp Public Limited Com reported 30,000 shares stake. 100 are held by Field And Main Comml Bank. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 3,720 shares. Indiana Mngmt holds 0.11% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 1,104 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Management reported 2,410 shares stake. Impala Asset Mngmt Llc reported 5.71% stake.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “CSX Stock Charts Point to Looming Breakdown – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coal decline could cause $5B in lost revenue for railroads – Moody’s – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here’s how much Norfolk Southern will pay its new CFO – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes has invested 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Fjarde Ap owns 107,494 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 94,335 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 356,235 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 260,823 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Geode Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 5.05 million shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 607,800 were reported by Lsv Asset. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 11,067 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0.03% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 12,604 are held by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Martin And Co Inc Tn stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Moreover, Hightower Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 136,481 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 100,724 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. HBI’s profit will be $186.09M for 6.54 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. The insider Hytinen Barry bought $175,600.