Norfolk Southern Com Usd1 (NSC) Market Value Declined While Ftb Advisors Has Lowered Position by $4.10 Million; Shareholder Seizert Capital Partners Boosted Zions Bancorporation N A Com (ZION) Holding

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A Com (ZION) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 34,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 490,125 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.26 million, up from 455,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 209,247 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com Usd1 (NSC) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 22,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 5,485 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 27,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp Com Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $175. About 40,122 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Series C Li by 233,277 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $71.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI) by 95,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,404 shares, and cut its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A C (NYSE:OEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com Usd0.001 (NYSE:FLT) by 1,525 shares to 1,561 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Short (SCHO) by 12,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN).