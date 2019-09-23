Norfolk Southern (Call) (NSC) Shareholder Capstone Investment Advisors Has Increased Stake by $1.53 Million; Van Berkom & Associates Cut Envestnet (ENV) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 87,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.84M, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $60.1. About 408,965 shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Rev $197M-$200M; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.78-$1.83; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet l Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 24/05/2018 – Envestnet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 01/05/2018 – Finalists Chosen for Envestnet & Investment Advisor Annual Asset Manager Awards; 22/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Pricing of Convertible Notes Offering

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (Call) (NSC) by 33.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 30,600 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 22,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $180.49. About 2.89M shares traded or 65.54% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $13.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 2,950 shares to 2,250 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (Call) (NYSE:SEE) by 16,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,800 shares, and cut its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (Put).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Japan-based Asset Mngmt One Commerce Ltd has invested 0.16% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated holds 0.2% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 241,087 shares. Piedmont Inv invested in 41,019 shares or 0.33% of the stock. First National Bank has invested 0.11% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cls Investments Llc stated it has 92 shares. Condor Mngmt invested in 7,327 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co reported 355,570 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Accredited Inc holds 1,195 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stearns Fin Gp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 27,826 are owned by Mackenzie Fincl. Moon Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Epoch Ptnrs reported 0.2% stake. Fca Tx stated it has 3,000 shares.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) by 45,674 shares to 469,523 shares, valued at $49.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Primoris Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 587,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold ENV shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 45.75 million shares or 1.58% more from 45.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Capital reported 24,917 shares. Caprock Group reported 3,230 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.33% or 620,765 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar invested in 0.01% or 8,920 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) or 46,027 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Contravisory invested in 1,983 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 2,762 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial Serv, North Carolina-based fund reported 82 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation owns 162 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Fiera Capital Corporation invested in 0.2% or 758,701 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc holds 0.51% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) or 274,038 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ENV’s profit will be $19.31 million for 40.61 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% EPS growth.