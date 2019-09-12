Nordstrom (Put) (JWN) Valuation Declined While D-E Shaw & Company Trimmed Its Holding by $29.03 Million; Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Holder First Dallas Securities Has Decreased Its Position by $773,424 as Stock Price Declined

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 984 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 20,957 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49M, down from 21,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $651.99. About 14,988 shares traded or 12.26% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (Put) (JWN) by 88.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 936,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 121,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $34.5. About 3.69M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 08/03/2018 – The financial terms of the two deals weren’t disclosed by Nordstrom; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q REV. $3.56B, EST. $3.45B; 21/03/2018 – Watch: Nordstrom’s Erik Nordstrom and OneMarket’s Don Kingsborough explain that a Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Partners With Stadium Goods To Bring Rare Sneakers To New Men’s Store — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Net $87M; 14/03/2018 – johnnie-O to bring a fusion of the Southern California vibe with East Coast tradition to select Nordstrom Stores and Nordstrom; 13/03/2018 – Kite Realty Group Announces the Opening of Nordstrom Rack at Portofino Shopping Center; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Rev $3.56B

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nordstrom Stock Is Well-Positioned to Survive the Storm – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Nordstrom, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JWN) 20% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nordstrom creates chief merchandising officer role – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 52% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nordstrom Inc (JWN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department accumulated 13 shares. Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.45% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 23 shares. American Century Inc reported 8,000 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 15,207 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Mngmt Lc holds 32,875 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 84,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Horizon Investments Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Moreover, Broadview Advsr Limited Company has 1.41% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Proshare Advsrs Limited holds 0% or 24,643 shares. The California-based First Republic Investment Management has invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 580 were accumulated by Cwm. 78,790 were accumulated by Tiedemann Lc.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $106.25M for 12.87 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $80.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 461,244 shares to 542,638 shares, valued at $25.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 124,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Okta Inc (Call).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 108 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.97 million activity. Shares for $5,702 were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Files Investor Presentation Asking Shareholders to â€œTrust General Cook to Keep TPL on Trackâ€ – Business Wire” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Holistic Look At Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Appoints Sameer Parasnis as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Announces Change of Trustee – Business Wire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Pacific Again Pumps Out More Revenue, But Growth Is Slowing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2018.