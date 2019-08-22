Nordstrom (JWN) to pay $0.37 on Sep 16, 2019; Helmerich & Payne (HP) Has 1.42 Sentiment

Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 213 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 150 trimmed and sold holdings in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 96.36 million shares, down from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Helmerich & Payne Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 119 Increased: 152 New Position: 61.

Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) is expected to pay $0.37 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:JWN) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.37 dividend. Nordstrom Inc’s current price of $26.54 translates into 1.39% yield. Nordstrom Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 5.53% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 9.12M shares traded or 97.18% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Proposal To Go Private — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sales Disappoint as Reality of Staying Public Sets In; 20/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Unless Group Can Improve Price It Is Proposing to Pay for Company, Special Committee Intends to Terminate Discussions; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Announces Investments In Digital Technology; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom family fails again in bid to take company private; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordstrom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JWN); 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 17/05/2018 – JWN: NORDSTROM RACK STORE SALES UNDERPERFORMED EXPECTATIONS; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Talks Break Down, Next Move Unclear

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.10 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 8.61 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

Among 6 analysts covering Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nordstrom Inc has $65 highest and $3700 lowest target. $49.14’s average target is 85.15% above currents $26.54 stock price. Nordstrom Inc had 16 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup.

The stock increased 0.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.27. About 892,540 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) has declined 21.13% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.20 million for 28.88 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of gas and oil wells. The company has market cap of $4.30 billion. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop gas and oil from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 5.43% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for 81,477 shares. Beddow Capital Management Inc owns 118,030 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc has 2.69% invested in the company for 20,868 shares. The Texas-based Goodman Financial Corp has invested 2.68% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 201,137 shares.