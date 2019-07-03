Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Price Declined While Boston Partners Trimmed by $233.09 Million Its Holding; Timber Hill Position in Prospect Capital (PSEC) Has Upped by $314,400

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 83.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 5.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.55 million, down from 6.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 4.48 million shares traded or 19.99% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD: RECEIPT, REJECTION OF AN; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Acquires Retail Technology Companies BevyUp, MessageYes; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Compensation Committee Approves Salary and Bonus for Three Co-Presidents and Others; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Racked by Macy’s Good Numbers — Heard on the Street; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 0.6 PERCENT; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Nordstrom Expands Extended Sizing To 30 Stores With 100 Brands; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORD; 10/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s first NYC store will offer cocktails, anytime pick up – even a shave; 13/03/2018 – Kite Realty Group Announces the Opening of Nordstrom Rack at Portofino Shopping Center

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 934,053 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has risen 1.96% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corporation reported 127,365 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 2,164 shares or 0% of the stock. Catalyst Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Alpine Glob Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 47,396 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Service. Regal Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 28,150 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 0% or 211,536 shares. 500 are held by Trust Commerce Of Vermont. First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest reported 12,900 shares. Grp One Trading LP holds 139,854 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Lc invested in 0% or 57,957 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Paragon Capital Management Limited reported 44,929 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Company, Georgia-based fund reported 66,592 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Delaware has 0.4% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 842,248 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 53,413 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $151.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 544,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chatham Lodging Tr (NYSE:CLDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 426 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Guardian Life Of America owns 324 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Moreover, Principal Fin Grp Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 481,646 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com holds 29,212 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc has invested 1.16% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Sun Life Fin reported 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 9,491 shares. Spinnaker Tru reported 7,592 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% or 39,700 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora reported 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Bartlett & Co Limited Com invested in 0% or 100 shares.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.71 million for 9.67 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

