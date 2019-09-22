Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Declined While Coldstream Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $562,743; Sir Capital Management LP Upped Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Holding by $10.67 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 173.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 140,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 221,217 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.84M, up from 80,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 1.47M shares traded or 163.29% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 14/05/2018 – Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.77, REV VIEW $1.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 17,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 35,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. It closed at $32.15 lastly. It is down 36.92% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Is Being Advised by Centerview Partners LLC; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Talks With Family After Failing to Agree on Price; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN NORDSTROM INC; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP REGARDING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION; 14/03/2018 – johnnie-O to bring a fusion of the Southern California vibe with East Coast tradition to select Nordstrom Stores and Nordstrom; 08/05/2018 – Nordstrom Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Net $87M; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Committee Directed Advisers, Management Not to Provide Further Due Diligence Information to Group; 21/03/2018 – Stadium Goods to Open Store Inside Nordstrom

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) by 197,500 shares to 116,000 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 13,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 569,030 shares, and cut its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. Atika Cap Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 118,000 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc reported 8,220 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% or 130 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 3,150 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 7,790 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% or 3,665 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Preferred Lc holds 1,070 shares. 72,699 are held by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co. 6.05 million were reported by Vanguard Grp Inc. Moreover, Csat Advisory LP has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 138 shares. 42 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Inc. Adage Capital Partners Gp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Grp One Trading Lp owns 7,438 shares. State Street stated it has 823,061 shares.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace Acquires the Business of Rive Technology, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should W. R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) Shares Have Dropped 34%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Sunrun, W.R. Grace – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. Shares for $276,160 were bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III. Dockman William C. bought $68,210 worth of stock.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nordstrom Stock Is Well-Positioned to Survive the Storm – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Buy Nordstrom Stock, But Not Because of Its Low Valuation – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nordstrom, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JWN) 20% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nordstrom’s Not Terrible Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Is Investigating Pintec Technology, Cadence Bancorporation, Eldorado Resorts, and Nordstrom on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 20,281 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 11,032 shares. 78,810 are held by Asset One. Grimes & Com invested in 109,172 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Scotia Cap accumulated 7,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.08% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) invested in 0.04% or 2,555 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 752,784 are held by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 830,351 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr owns 51,702 shares. British Columbia Inv reported 48,232 shares. Dc Advsrs Ltd reported 60,000 shares stake. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Bessemer Group Inc Inc invested in 10,698 shares or 0% of the stock.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 10,646 shares to 33,986 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 18,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).