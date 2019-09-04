Nordstrom (JWN) Stake Upped by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $996,696

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 28.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 3,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,604 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 10,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $356.53. About 2.68M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Adds Boeing, Exits Alphabet, Cuts PayPal: 13F; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25; 10/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B; 18/05/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: #BREAKING: A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month; 05/03/2018 – BOEING CONCLUDES REPORTER BRIEFING; 05/03/2018 Airbus seeks $10 bln annual commercial services revenue by 2025; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 21,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 171,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59M, up from 149,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.51. About 3.89 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM FAMILY:LEONARD GREEN WILLING TO COMMIT DEAL FINANCING; 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet; 24/05/2018 – WWD [Reg]: EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Reports Weaker Same-Store Sales Growth, Net Sales Increase; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Ends Buyout Talks With Family; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Committee Reviewed Group’s Proposal and Determined Price Proposed Is Inadequate; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Compensation Committee Approves Salary and Bonus for Three Co-Presidents and Others; 19/04/2018 – Pay for Piloting Nordstrom; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – CO’S SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED THE PROPOSAL AND HAS DETERMINED THAT “PRICE PROPOSED IS INADEQUATE”

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 8,022 shares to 274,814 shares, valued at $28.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 3,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,886 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windward Cap Mngmt Com Ca holds 0.26% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 45,913 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 50,215 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership owns 0.13% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 5,982 shares. Invesco invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Washington-based Washington Trust Bank has invested 0.14% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 70 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 155,417 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 24,010 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap reported 0.04% stake. Nordea Mngmt Ab owns 7,105 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hartford Inv Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,709 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 331,678 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgan Stanley accumulated 292,099 shares or 0% of the stock. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability accumulated 10,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Ocean Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 838 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69,082 are held by Twin Inc. Natixis invested 1.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). United Fire Grp, a Iowa-based fund reported 75,000 shares. Markston Ltd reported 103,761 shares. 14,601 were reported by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mngmt L P. Renaissance Investment Gru Ltd reported 3.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kames Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Macquarie Group Limited invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Barr E S accumulated 1,622 shares. Tompkins Fincl reported 1,633 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cohen Cap has 1,080 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Main Street Rech Limited Co owns 720 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Dsam (London) Ltd accumulated 50,919 shares or 2.81% of the stock. 424,964 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 11,142 shares to 74,399 shares, valued at $8.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 178,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

