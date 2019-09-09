Nordstrom (JWN) Stake Held by Euclidean Technologies Management Llc; Salzman & Company Holding in Moodys (MCO) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 148.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 12,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 21,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. It closed at $31.07 lastly. It is down 36.92% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 25/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands:; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Maintains FY2018 Comparable Sales Growth View 0.5%-1.5%; 29/03/2018 – INDOCHINO Named the Official Made to Measure Suit of the New York Yankees; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordstrom May Be Pressured, Industry Down This Quarter; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS W/; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Acquires Retail Technology Companies BevyUp, MessageYes; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as `inadequate’; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN NORDSTROM INC; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – 2018 NET SALES OUTLOOK UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM – GRANT MIX IS INTENDED TO BE A ONE-TIME RESPONSE TO A SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCE AND MAY NOT BE INDICATIVE OF CO’S PAY STRATEGY GOING FORWARD

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $220.54. About 510,756 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES 2018 POLISH GDP FORECAST TO 4.3% VS 3.5%: PAP; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES WAYNE, Ml’S ISSUER RATING TO B2; OUTLOOK IS NEGATIVE; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes Of Comm 2013-CCRE11; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS (P)B3 RATING TO VIRGIN’S MTN PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 INS FINL STRENGTH RATING TO AL DHAFRA; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To La Trobe Financial’s First Non-conforming And Prime Rmbs Transaction For 2018; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S CORP MCO.N : NOMURA RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $190 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Publishes April Edition Of ‘structured Thinking: Asia Pacific’ Newsletter; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Also Cites Fico’s Position as Preeminent and Longstanding Provider of Consumer Credit Scoring Software and Services; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67M and $46.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Gp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 5,029 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,283 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Bahl And Gaynor reported 2,960 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 228,471 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 1,487 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp stated it has 2,905 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 54,546 are held by Envestnet Asset Inc. Trb LP reported 41,500 shares. Pension Ser reported 195,993 shares stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.84M shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt holds 4,050 shares. Baillie Gifford & accumulated 1.19% or 6.01M shares. North Carolina-based Bankshares Of America De has invested 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $365.93M for 27.99 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

