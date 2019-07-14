Nordstrom (JWN) Shareholder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.21 Million as Valuation Declined; Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Highfields Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 27,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,478 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, down from 192,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $31.36. About 2.73 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q EPS 51c; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE DUE, IN PART, TO COMMITTEE’S DECISION TO MAKE AWARDS RELEVANT & HAVING RETENTION EFFECT IF GOING PRIVATE DEAL OCCURS; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Ends Buyout Talks With Family; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Maintains FY2018 Comparable Sales Growth View 0.5%-1.5%; 05/03/2018 – A group of Nordstrom family members have been working on an offer since last year; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom beat estimates by 8 cents with quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share; 05/03/2018 – The special committee advising Nordstrom’s board rejected an initial proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the retailer private for $50 a share; 20/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Terminates Discussions with Nordstrom Family Group Regarding Potential Going Private; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom ends talks with Nordstrom family to take company private; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Announces the Receipt and Rejection of an lndicative Proposal to Acquire the Company

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.97M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium…; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more; 24/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539m in Samsung patent retrial: CNET; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad will start at $299 for schools. (So, the same $329 for everyone else?) It’s available to order today, and will start shipping and arriving this week. #AppleEDUchat; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel, Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University Team Up with Apple to Support Computer; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 15/03/2018 – Pricier Than Apple? Xiaomi’s Hot Again, and Investors Could Get Burned; 24/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG PATENT INFRINGEMENT FIGHT STARTED IN 2011; 24/05/2018 – Is Apple Botching Its Autonomous Driving Opportunity?; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s Previous Entry-Level iPad Cost $329

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71B and $727.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank invested in 2.2% or 979,890 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur invested 9.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Hodges Capital Inc has 0.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,217 shares. Moreover, Academy Cap Inc Tx has 4.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clean Yield Grp Inc has 3.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital Mngmt Corporation Va holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,310 shares. Covington Investment Advsrs owns 2.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 33,451 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl invested in 435,294 shares. Keating Inv Counselors reported 0.29% stake. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 2.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roundview Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 66,617 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 82,588 shares or 3.18% of the stock. Pnc Financial Grp owns 7.67M shares. Northstar invested in 37,501 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 18,410 shares to 124,494 shares, valued at $17.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health In by 91,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Wr Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 1.44M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 126,095 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 0.04% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 10,900 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co accumulated 0.01% or 8,750 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,435 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bollard Group Llc holds 548 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rampart Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,286 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Cibc Bank Usa holds 13,794 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bokf Na has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Mengis Cap Mgmt reported 14,172 shares stake. Alethea Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.85% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Parkside Finance Retail Bank Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Fincl Engines Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).