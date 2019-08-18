Nordstrom (JWN) Shareholder Marshall & Sullivan Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Declined; Gotham Asset Management Boosted Rogers Communications (RCI) Holding by $529,152

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 9,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The hedge fund held 168,856 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, up from 158,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.09. About 243,344 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 7,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 10,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 18,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 4.69M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – JWN: FAMILY GROUP WILLING TO CONTRIBUTE $2B IN PERSONAL SHRS; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom’s Prior FY2018 EPS View Was $3.30-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase; 25/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands:; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 03/04/2018 – Nordstrom, Inc. Selects CallidusCloud for OrientDB Enterprise Edition; 05/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD: RECEIPT, REJECTION OF AN; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer tracks the drama at Nordstrom, a recovering retailer in the midst of takeover negotiations; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C INCL. 6C DEBT REFINANCING CHARGE; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE DUE, IN PART, TO COMMITTEE’S DECISION TO MAKE AWARDS RELEVANT & HAVING RETENTION EFFECT IF GOING PRIVATE DEAL OCCURS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 21 after the close. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.73 million for 7.91 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $136.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 19,308 shares to 222,643 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 15,536 shares to 13,291 shares, valued at $359,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 84,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,857 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.