Nordstrom (JWN) Shareholder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Cut Its Position by $774,092 as Market Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Wendell David Associates Has Boosted by $428,454 Its Stake

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 17,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 120,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 137,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 5.47 million shares traded or 27.78% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: DISCUSSIONS TO END UNLESS PRICE IMPROVED; 14/03/2018 – johnnie-O to bring a fusion of the Southern California vibe with East Coast tradition to select Nordstrom Stores and Nordstrom; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 0.6 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – 2018 NET SALES OUTLOOK UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE DUE, IN PART, TO COMMITTEE’S DECISION TO MAKE AWARDS RELEVANT & HAVING RETENTION EFFECT IF GOING PRIVATE DEAL OCCURS; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Net $87M; 08/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C INCL. 6C DEBT REFINANCING CHARGE

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 3,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 124,524 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.69 million, up from 120,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75M shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 21 after the close. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.89 million for 9.44 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.02% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation owns 56 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Disciplined Growth Invsts Inc Mn holds 1.1% or 1.41M shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Incorporated has 6,180 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 2,263 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aperio Limited Co holds 0.02% or 82,210 shares in its portfolio. 155,417 are held by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 1,189 shares. World Asset Management Incorporated has 10,334 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Eaton Vance owns 53,058 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Keating Investment Counselors Inc has invested 1.06% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Spark Investment Limited Com invested in 0.33% or 160,100 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 17,502 shares to 51,262 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Lc reported 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Swiss Financial Bank has invested 3.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Everett Harris Communications Ca accumulated 1.62M shares or 4.94% of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Papp L Roy & Associate has 4.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vigilant Management Limited Company has invested 2.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wendell David Incorporated holds 124,524 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Liability New York owns 61,357 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Natixis LP invested in 1.99% or 1.93 million shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 3.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 76,371 are owned by Coastline. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Ltd has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 795 shares. Ulysses Limited Liability Corp invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fdx holds 0.9% or 188,676 shares. Covington Mngmt stated it has 2.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).