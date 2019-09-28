Nordstrom (JWN) Shareholder Coldstream Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake as Shares Declined; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake Upped by Oakmont Partners Llc

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 17,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 35,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 2.21M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 13/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s Men’s Store Is A Cut Above Department Store Competitors, But Will Shoppers Show Up? — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s first NYC store will offer cocktails, anytime pick up – even a shave; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Buyout Talks with Founding Family; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Committee Reviewed Group’s Proposal and Determined Price Proposed Is Inadequate; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects founding family’s takeover offer; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – CLOSED DEALS TO ACQUIRE TWO RETAIL TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES CALLED BEVYUP AND MESSAGEYES; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM – GRANT MIX IS INTENDED TO BE A ONE-TIME RESPONSE TO A SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCE AND MAY NOT BE INDICATIVE OF CO’S PAY STRATEGY GOING FORWARD; 29/03/2018 – INDOCHINO Named the Official Made to Measure Suit of the New York Yankees

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 29.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 7,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 34,539 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76M, up from 26,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 4.27 million shares traded or 47.00% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $522.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 899 shares to 1,050 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $103.79M for 12.27 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.

