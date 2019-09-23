Nordstrom (JWN) Shareholder Coldstream Capital Management Cut Holding as Share Price Declined; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Lowered Its Carter’s (CRI) Holding by $1.97 Million; Market Value Declined

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 17,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 35,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. It closed at $32.15 lastly. It is down 36.92% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom beat estimates by 8 cents with quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Committee Reviewed Group’s Proposal and Determined Price Proposed Is Inadequate; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family’s Bid to Buy the Retailer Is Rejected; 10/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s first NYC store will offer cocktails, anytime pick up – even a shave; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM – GRANT MIX IS INTENDED TO BE A ONE-TIME RESPONSE TO A SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCE AND MAY NOT BE INDICATIVE OF CO’S PAY STRATEGY GOING FORWARD; 12/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $54 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Teenagers Falsely Accused of Stealing in St. Louis; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Talks Break Down, Next Move Unclear; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Buys Two Tech Companies to Bolster Digital Shopping; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS RECEIPT & REJECTION OF PROPOSAL TO BUY CO

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Carter’s Inc (CRI) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 20,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 137,546 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.42 million, down from 157,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Carter’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 1.16 million shares traded or 61.58% up from the average. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – CPSC: CARTER’S RECALLS CHILDREN’S CARDIGAN SETS ON CHOKE HAZARD; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF 12%; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 06/04/2018 – Rep. King: King on Trade War/Tariffs: Don’t Repeat Jimmy Carter’s Economic Mistakes; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees FY Sales Up 3%; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul

Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.61 per share. CRI’s profit will be $74.33M for 13.26 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.84% EPS growth.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $103.80M for 12.00 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.

