Nordstrom (JWN) Shareholder Chicago Equity Partners Raised Position by $378,180 as Stock Declined; As Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Share Price Rose, First Republic Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $468,072

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 55.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 8,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 24,010 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 15,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 3.95M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: Nordstrom, Ascena Retail Group & Analogic; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Talks Break Down, Next Move Unclear; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom to partner with second-hand sneaker shop Stadium Goods at stand-alone men’s store; 21/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack To Open Stores In Porter Ranch And El Segundo In Los Angeles, CA; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Ends Buyout Talks With Family; 25/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands:; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee Rejects Nordstrom Family Buyout at $50 a Share; 24/05/2018 – WWD [Reg]: EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BUYS RETAIL TECHNOLOGY COS. BEVYUP & MESSAGEYES

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 8,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 166,740 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12M, down from 175,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 3.18M shares traded or 71.06% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 12/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. states slow Trump offshore oil drilling expansion plan; 29/05/2018 – BHP SAYS BMA TO PROVIDE REHABILITATION FUNDING UNDER DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Coal Exposure a Plus for BHP, Says RBC –Market Talk; 14/03/2018 – COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 07/03/2018 – BHP says will consider asset swaps as part of shale exit; 15/05/2018 – BHP Billiton CEO Says Higher Commodity Prices Lift Return on Capital to Roughly 14%; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Iron Ore Output 58M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 20/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1600P FROM 1550P; RATING HOLD; 05/03/2018 – BHP SAYS SHALE SALE COULD BE RESOLVED EARLIER THAN THOUGHT; 15/05/2018 – BHP Making Good Progress on US Shale Sale, Says CEO

