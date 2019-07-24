Nordstrom (JWN) Shareholder Avalon Global Asset Management Raised Its Stake by $316,800; Harbert Fund Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Rubicon Proj (RUBI) as Share Value Rose

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 92,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 2.86 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 13/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $54 TARGET PRICE; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rejects Acquisition Bid From Members Of The Nordstrom Family — MarketWatch; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordstrom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JWN); 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Unless Group Can Improve Price It Is Proposing to Pay for Company, Special Committee Intends to Terminate Discussions; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – UNLESS GROUP CAN PROMPTLY, SUBSTANTIALLY IMPROVE PRICE IT IS PROPOSING TO PAY FOR CO, SPECIAL COMMITTEE INTENDS TO TERMINATE DISCUSSIONS; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS INVESTMENTS IN DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY; 10/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s first NYC store will offer cocktails, anytime pick up – even a shave; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom family fails again in bid to take company private; 14/03/2018 – Sweaty Betty Brings Message of Empowerment to Nordstrom; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 847,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 773,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.31. About 181,865 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Glob Asset Mngmt Lc reported 100,000 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 181,675 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 6,072 shares. Willis Investment Counsel holds 0.17% or 131,826 shares. Azimuth Capital has 10,500 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 52,882 shares. 6.65 million are owned by State Street Corporation. Amp Capital stated it has 38,904 shares. Bailard owns 59,397 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). British Columbia Investment Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 79,296 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 17,401 shares. Advisors Asset Management holds 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 2,431 shares. Kwmg Llc holds 49,550 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Nordstrom’s Outlook Is ‘Deteriorating,’ UBS Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Worst S&P 500 Stocks of 2019 (So Far) – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Opportunity In The Rubble At Nordstrom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 45,000 shares to 115,200 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,400 shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

More notable recent the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Rubicon Project Seems Like A Viable Project To Us – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rubicon Project Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:RUBI – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019, Zacks.com published: “The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rubicon Project +13.3% on turnaround hopes – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.