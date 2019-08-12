Nordstrom (JWN) Share Price Declined While D-E Shaw & Company Upped Position; Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $519,156

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 2,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 56,564 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74M, up from 54,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 20.10M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/05/2018 – PC Authority: Apple plans to unlock more NFC abilities for four generations of iPhone; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q EPS $2.73; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google’s A.I. Chief; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX WINS PATENT TRIAL AGAINST APPLE OVER COMMUNICATIONS; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Apple in Austin, ESPN’s new boss, Brazil’s biggest pop star; 09/04/2018 – APPLE BLOG: APPLE NOW GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 10480.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 1.05M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.96M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 3.57M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: China denies it offered a package to slash U.S. deficit by $200 billion; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Spurned $8.4 Billion Buyout Sends Family Scrambling; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS RECEIPT & REJECTION OF PROPOSAL TO BUY CO; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sees FY2018 EPS $3.35-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Committee Reviewed Group’s Proposal and Determined Price Proposed Is Inadequate; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Family’s Buyout Offer; 19/04/2018 – Pay for Piloting Nordstrom; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Couldn’t Reach Agreement With Family Group on Acceptable Pric; 07/03/2018 – Next Steps for Nordstrom? 3 Possible Outcomes

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,915 shares to 7,893 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 50,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,365 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (ACWV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 11,584 shares to 10,416 shares, valued at $702,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Titan Machy Inc (NASDAQ:TITN) by 67,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,993 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

