Nordstrom (JWN) Position Maintained by Evergreen Capital Management Llc; Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Position as Shares Declined

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 35,024 shares as the company's stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 179,472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, up from 144,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. It closed at $31.07 lastly. It is up 36.92% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 66,288 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, down from 69,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.28. About 332,852 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

More notable recent SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is SVB Financial Group (SIVB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "5 Cheap Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance" published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "S&P 500 Movers: SIVB, TWTR – Nasdaq" on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "SVB Financial (SIVB) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq" published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "SVB Financial (SIVB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartfinancial Inc by 37,799 shares to 278,388 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 161,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 869,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 1.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $259.25M for 10.00 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.27% negative EPS growth.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usd Partners Lp by 107,975 shares to 704,583 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (NYSE:BBN) by 19,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,746 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

