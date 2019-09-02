Nordstrom (JWN) Position Held by Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc; Albert D Mason Stake in Fiserv (FISV) Decreased by $1.25 Million as Valuation Rose

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 14,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 20,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 35,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 260.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 105,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 146,159 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, up from 40,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 3.27 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 06/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Board Rejects Founding Family’s $8.4B Bid in Retail Rift (Video); 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM SEES FULL-PRICE BUSINESS STABILIZING; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Deepens Canada Stake With Rack Rollout; 21/03/2018 – Stadium Goods to Open Store Inside Nordstrom; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 13/03/2018 – Kite Realty Group Announces the Opening of Nordstrom Rack at Portofino Shopping Center; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom beat estimates by 8 cents with quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share; 22/03/2018 – WWD [Reg]: Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Couldn’t Reach Agreement With Family Group on Acceptable Pric

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv accumulated 7,105 shares or 0% of the stock. Cognios reported 0.79% stake. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,551 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third State Bank has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Euclidean Technologies Management Ltd Co reported 21,620 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 79,849 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 47,421 shares. Oakworth Capital stated it has 190 shares. Spinnaker Tru invested in 7,592 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gp Incorporated reported 9 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communication Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Moreover, Susquehanna Intll Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 96,733 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd stated it has 7,558 shares. Principal Financial Group has invested 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 270,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $807,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 14,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,500 shares, and cut its stake in Och Ziff Cap Mgmt Group.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $626.88M for 28.75 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 347,261 are owned by Sandhill Capital Prtnrs Lc. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cornerstone reported 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Amp Cap stated it has 0.08% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Tiemann Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.37% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 5,500 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 17,855 shares. Senator Invest Group Ltd Partnership owns 1.99% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1.00M shares. Baldwin Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.6% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bp Pcl accumulated 41,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.15% or 120,322 shares. 296,464 are owned by Bloom Tree Prns Ltd Com. Cleararc Cap Inc holds 9,502 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Maryland Cap Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4,959 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi reported 4,100 shares. First Manhattan Communication invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.