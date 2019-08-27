Nordstrom (JWN) Position Held by Euclidean Technologies Management Llc; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stock Rose While Weybosset Research & Management Increased Position by $1.64 Million

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 148.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 12,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 21,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.03. About 56,890 shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Acquires Retail Technology Companies BevyUp, MessageYes; 18/05/2018 – Atlantic Equities analyst Daniela Nedialkova said in a note Friday the miss was driven by a weaker performance in Nordstrom’s off-price business; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 06/04/2018 – Influence Peddler: Julia Engel Creates Line of Dresses at Nordstrom; 21/03/2018 – Stadium Goods to Open Store Inside Nordstrom; 16/05/2018 – Nordstrom Inc expected to post earnings of 43 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Nordstrom Men’s Store NYC Opens; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Nordstrom; 21/03/2018 – Watch: Nordstrom’s Erik Nordstrom and OneMarket’s Don Kingsborough explain that a Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom Slides as Sales Miss Curbs Department-Store Optimism

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $165.22. About 437,025 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Capital Gp Lc invested in 592 shares or 0.03% of the stock. D E Shaw And Inc has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Jlb And Assocs, Michigan-based fund reported 4,067 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 1,879 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund invested in 0.07% or 1,960 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 14,048 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hrt Finance Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 2,145 shares. Janney Mngmt Limited Co holds 2,327 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 17 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 67,817 were reported by United Automobile Association. 8,385 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Chevy Chase Inc stated it has 111,354 shares. Weybosset And Mngmt Lc reported 38,956 shares. Nordea Management Ab invested 0.66% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Cwm Ltd has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Rothschild Investment Il holds 5,869 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 3,286 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 28,583 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 80,078 shares. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 37,001 shares. Bartlett holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 198,547 shares. Garde Capital, a Washington-based fund reported 5,790 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Com accumulated 50,215 shares.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 11,500 shares to 24,990 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,933 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).