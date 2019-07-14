Nordstrom (JWN) Position Held by Euclidean Technologies Management Llc; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake Maintained by Girard Partners Ltd

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 8.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 446 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,839 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, up from 5,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue; 05/04/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack, Vows `Very Serious Look’ at Business; 26/04/2018 – Amazon now has a multibillion-dollar advertising business; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a version of Alexa that rewards politeness and a candy-colored Echo; 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon; 10/04/2018 – Transcontinental Opens Door to Amazon With Coveris Takeover; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion: Slicing and Dicing the Assortment; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – PetSmart’s Notes Set New Lows as Amazon Moves Into Pet Products

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 148.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 12,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $31.36. About 2.73 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Unless Group Can Improve Price It Is Proposing to Pay for Company, Special Committee Intends to Terminate Discussions; 08/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 18/05/2018 – Atlantic Equities analyst Daniela Nedialkova said in a note Friday the miss was driven by a weaker performance in Nordstrom’s off-price business; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Inc. CDS Tightens 114 Bps; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sees FY2018 EPS $3.35-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS RECEIPT & REJECTION OF PROPOSAL TO BUY CO; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Buyout Talks with Founding Family; 15/05/2018 – Nordstrom Expands Extended Sizing To 30 Stores With 100 Brands; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Net $87M

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,094 shares to 59,907 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,100 shares to 28,400 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.