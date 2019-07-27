Nordstrom (JWN) Holder Marshall & Sullivan Decreased Stake; As Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Cut Holding

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 7,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 18,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 2.99M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rejects Acquisition Bid From Members Of The Nordstrom Family — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – CLOSED DEALS TO ACQUIRE TWO RETAIL TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES CALLED BEVYUP AND MESSAGEYES; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REJECTS $50/SHR OFFER BY NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Unless Group Can Improve Price It Is Proposing to Pay for Company, Special Committee Intends to Terminate Discussions; 22/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom acquires 2 digital retail start-ups; 05/03/2018 – A group of Nordstrom family members have been working on an offer since last year; 25/03/2018 – Nordstrom will bring a consignment shoe brand into its first stand-alone men’s location, opening next month in New York; 05/03/2018 – The special committee advising Nordstrom’s board rejects an initial proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the retailer private for $50 a share; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Reports Weaker Same-Store Sales Growth, Net Sales Increase

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 32,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 639,346 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.83 million, down from 671,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.22. About 376,584 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 20.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC MDSO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.67, REV VIEW $636.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Medidata to Showcase Rave Omics with Biomarker Discovery in Oncology Research at Industry Expert Theater Presentation; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions Sees FY18 Net $42M-Net $50M; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q REV. $149.2M, EST. $146.7M; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q EPS 17c; 24/04/2018 – Life Science Leaders Discuss Future of Drug Development at Medidata NEXT London; 08/05/2018 – Medidata Offers Breakthrough to De-Risk Clinical Trial Submissions; 14/05/2018 – Medidata Holds Global Heart Health Awareness Week to Encourage Employee Wellness; 29/05/2018 – Medidata Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 40c

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.72M for 9.53 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0.01% or 3,706 shares. Covington Management invested in 3,378 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Korea Investment invested in 0.04% or 213,466 shares. Sei Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 11,930 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 235,400 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). First Allied Advisory Incorporated holds 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 11,832 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter Inc holds 146,244 shares. 1,429 are held by Regions Fincl. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd holds 0.89% or 146,159 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 331,678 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Ltd has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Raymond James stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Great Lakes Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Private Ocean Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 4,937 shares to 27,333 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold MDSO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Republic Mgmt has 0% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Ranger Invest Lp holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 363,728 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn invested 1.44% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). 56,141 were reported by Arcadia Inv Management Corporation Mi. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 8,722 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). American Capital Mgmt Inc reported 698,823 shares stake. 40 are owned by Smithfield Tru Communication. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.05% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has 13,175 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Icon Advisers holds 10,000 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 72,682 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 21,000 shares stake. Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 1,543 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $938,400 activity.