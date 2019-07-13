Nordstrom (JWN) Holder Marshall & Sullivan Trimmed Its Holding by $329,208; As Laboratory America Holdings (LH) Stock Rose, Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Lifted Position by $339,416

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 7,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 18,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $31.36. About 2.73 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sales Disappoint as Reality of Staying Public Sets In; 09/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Teenagers Falsely Accused of Stealing in St. Louis; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom beat estimates by 8 cents with quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Committee Reviewed Group’s Proposal and Determined Price Proposed Is Inadequate; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Believes Nordstrom Is Well Positioned to Capitalize on Future Opportunities to Gain Market Share; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE RESULTED, IN PART, FROM COMMITTEE’S DELIBERATIONS AFTER NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP SAID EXPLORING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Maintains 2018 Net Sales View of $15.2B-$15.4; 12/04/2018 – Nordstrom Looks to Win Over Manhattanites With Focus on Service; 17/05/2018 – JWN: NORDSTROM RACK STORE SALES UNDERPERFORMED EXPECTATIONS

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (LH) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 2,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,011 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74M, up from 126,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $175.45. About 789,956 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.72M for 9.80 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.