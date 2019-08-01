Nordstrom (JWN) Holder Euclidean Technologies Management Raised Position by $568,128 as Stock Value Declined; Boeing Company (BA) Shareholder Harbour Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $379,857 as Stock Price Declined

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 148.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 12,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 21,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.02M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 18/05/2018 – Atlantic Equities analyst Daniela Nedialkova said in a note Friday the miss was driven by a weaker performance in Nordstrom’s off-price business; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM CLOSED DEALS TO BUY BEVYUP& MESSAGEYES; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Group Also Includes Co-President Erik B. Nordstrom, President of Stores James F. Nordstrom, Chmn Emeritus Bruce a. Nordstrom, Anne E. Gittinge; 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N – WEATHER IMPACTED SOME SEASONALITY RELATED ITEMS AND CLASSIFICATIONS PREDOMINANTLY WOMEN’S APPAREL- PRESIDENT IN CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Inc. CDS Tightens 114 Bps; 09/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Teenagers Falsely Accused of Stealing in St. Louis; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC QTRLY NET SALES $3,469 MLN VS $3,279 MLN

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $342.43. About 2.00M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 04/05/2018 – ICAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS IN TALKS ABOUT ACCESSING WET LEASE CAPACITY, SAYS ASSISTANCE FROM QATAR AIRWAYS POSSIBLE; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won’t hurt 737 production; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus finance chief is latest to join departures lounge; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Aware of Rolls-Royce Latest Trent 1000 Inspection Disclosure; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Arms maker Diehl calls for harmonised export rules in Europe; 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE; 08/05/2018 – BOEING ’18 NET ORDERS INCLUDE 71 FOR 787

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,114 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Monetta Finance Inc reported 7,000 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corporation has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.91% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp owns 911,396 shares or 2.46% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 305 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 526,940 shares. Beech Hill Incorporated stated it has 14,317 shares or 3.37% of all its holdings. 4,600 are owned by Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan). Washington Trust National Bank reported 23,887 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lafayette Investments reported 569 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt has 1,910 shares. Novare Limited Liability Company reported 1,519 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Css Llc Il invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.52 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock or 12,637 shares. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 73,867 shares to 66,896 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,933 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).