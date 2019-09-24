Nordstrom (JWN) Holder Davidson D A & Company Has Upped Stake; Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stake Maintained by Sir Capital Management Lp

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 40,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 172,598 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50 million, up from 131,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 2.28 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 21/03/2018 – Stadium Goods to Open Store Inside Nordstrom; 20/03/2018 – Nordstorm ends talks with founding family on take-private offer; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Committee Reviewed Group’s Proposal and Determined Price Proposed Is Inadequate; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 16/05/2018 – Nordstrom Inc expected to post earnings of 43 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Co-Presidents Blake W. Nordstrom, Peter E. Nordstrom, Erik B. Nordstrom Each Get 2017 Cash Bonus of $1.43M; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BUYS RETAIL TECHNOLOGY COS. BEVYUP & MESSAGEYES; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS RECEIPT & REJECTION OF PROPOSAL TO BUY CO

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 173.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 140,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 221,217 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.84 million, up from 80,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $66.91. About 393,023 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 09/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HUDSON LA FORCE TO SUCCEED FRED FESTA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q EPS 64c; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 34,688 shares to 47,926 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 411,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Aristotle Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 18,434 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Co holds 15,905 shares. 32,875 are owned by Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Limited. Welch & Forbes Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 24,000 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fin Gru Inc has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 47,259 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 23,629 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 222,035 shares. Oarsman invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.01% or 7,500 shares. 1.40 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Petrus Lta invested in 6,563 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.06% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 213,600 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 90,910 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc reported 3,487 shares. Piedmont Inv has invested 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Com owns 4,600 shares. Gates Capital invested in 1.14M shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.07% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 34,000 shares. Loomis Sayles And Com Ltd Partnership has 304,522 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Captrust Advsrs reported 5,575 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,763 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 59,497 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 60,864 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 18,840 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Lc accumulated 0.02% or 1,651 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 10,464 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. $6.24 million worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares were bought by 40 North Latitude Fund LP. $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was bought by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2.

