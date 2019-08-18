Nordstrom (JWN) Holder Coldstream Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding; Regions Financial Corp. (RF) Stake Maintained by Opus Investment Management Inc

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (RF) by 75.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06B market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 9.74M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 12,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 35,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 23,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 4.69M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom beat estimates by 8 cents with quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private; 21/03/2018 – Watch: Nordstrom’s Erik Nordstrom and OneMarket’s Don Kingsborough explain that a Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ANY FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES) $3.35 TO $3.55; 07/03/2018 – Next Steps for Nordstrom? 3 Possible Outcomes; 09/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s Bold Men’s Wear Move; 15/05/2018 – Nordstrom Expands Extended Sizing To 30 Stores With 100 Brands; 05/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: Nordstrom, Ascena Retail Group & Analogic; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 43C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa has 0% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 55,838 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Network accumulated 1,675 shares. 440,400 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Livingston Asset Mngmt Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested 0.13% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Farmers Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 1,484 shares. Iberiabank Corporation holds 0.08% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 47,708 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank invested in 0.02% or 24,522 shares. Synovus invested in 0.03% or 152,046 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 1.91M shares. Tower Research Limited Co (Trc) reported 37,148 shares stake. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Com invested 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 98,221 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Argent Trust Company accumulated 47,182 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Enterprise Financial Svcs Corporation stated it has 43,209 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 29,700 shares to 48,200 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,142 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital stated it has 190 shares. Group Inc One Trading LP invested in 0% or 9,830 shares. Verition Fund invested in 10,611 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kbc Group Nv owns 58,806 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0% or 6,265 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP has 0.13% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 482,540 shares. Utah Retirement owns 22,203 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Co invested 0.06% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Creative Planning holds 0% or 15,944 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dubuque National Bank & Trust Trust has 0.86% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 120,290 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Perkins Coie Co reported 1,550 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).