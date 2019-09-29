Nordstrom (JWN) Holder Coldstream Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Financial Architects Has Increased Its Position in Aqua America (WTR) by $1.18 Million

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 3576.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 28,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 29,671 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 687,496 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 17,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 35,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 2.29M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Terminates Talks With Nordstrom Family Regarding Potential Going Private Transaction; 14/03/2018 – johnnie-O to bring a fusion of the Southern California vibe with East Coast tradition to select Nordstrom Stores and Nordstrom; 21/03/2018 – Watch: Nordstrom’s Erik Nordstrom and OneMarket’s Don Kingsborough explain that a Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES J. CREW’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS CAA2 CFR; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Buyout Talks with Founding Family; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Maintains FY2018 Comparable Sales Growth View 0.5%-1.5%; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – 2018 NET SALES OUTLOOK UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – WWD [Reg]: EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $49,968 activity.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,078 shares to 300 shares, valued at $59,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 3,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold WTR shares while 79 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 36.57% more from 98.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Farmers Savings Bank has 0.11% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 4,957 shares. Csat Advisory Lp invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 87,183 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 287,353 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated owns 412 shares. Lpl Limited holds 0.01% or 83,169 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 61,555 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 11,395 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 379,926 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn reported 0.04% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 80,263 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 21,137 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) or 6,460 shares. Parkside Financial Bank Tru stated it has 200 shares.

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Aqua America, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WTR) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aqua America Says Hello To Gas In Search For Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Aqua America, Inc.’s (NYSE:WTR) 3.8% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aqua America’s Value Has Evaporated – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aqua America to Report Earnings for Q1 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $103.79 million for 12.27 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard owns 0.08% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 40,914 shares. Lourd Ltd Com reported 39,561 shares. Farmers & Merchants stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1.10 million shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated accumulated 542,550 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Associates has 0.07% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Capital Mgmt Va reported 1.52% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 23,150 shares. Hm Payson And Com reported 0% stake. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 525 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 71,233 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Euclidean Techs Management Llc holds 0.65% or 21,620 shares in its portfolio. 35,238 were accumulated by Amp Limited. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 22,956 shares to 223,507 shares, valued at $65.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 6,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nordstrom, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JWN) 20% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Beaten-Up Value Stocks on the Rebound – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Nordstrom, Chesapeake Energy, and Boston Beer Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “NYSE:JWN Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Nordstrom, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Nordstrom Stock Dropped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.