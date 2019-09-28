Nordstrom (JWN) Holder Coldstream Capital Management Has Decreased Stake as Share Value Declined; 1832 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Waters (WAT) Position as Valuation Declined

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 99.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 3,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 4 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 3,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $222.53. About 546,152 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:16:05 P.M. POSTPONED PROCEEDINGS – At the conclusion of debate on the Maxine Waters; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 19/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS NAMED TO TIME’S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 04/05/2018 – Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 17,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 35,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 2.21 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM SEES FULL-PRICE BUSINESS STABILIZING; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Buys Two Tech Companies to Bolster Digital Shopping; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM-ANTHROPOLOGIE REPORT PARTNERSHIP; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom sales growth disappoints despite decent earnings; 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Group Also Includes Co-President Erik B. Nordstrom, President of Stores James F. Nordstrom, Chmn Emeritus Bruce a. Nordstrom, Anne E. Gittinge; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EBIT $895 TO $940 MLN

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $30.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,537 shares to 362,896 shares, valued at $66.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 45,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20M for 26.12 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 10,646 shares to 33,986 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 11,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $103.79 million for 12.27 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.