Nordstrom (JWN) Holder Coldstream Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $562,743 as Valuation Declined; Engaged Capital Has Increased Its Magellan Health (MGLN) Stake

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 66.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 151,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 379,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.16M, up from 227,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About 47,810 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in Hawai’i; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Rev $7.5B-$7.8B; 07/03/2018 Magellan Health Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 17,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 35,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.49. About 864,384 shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 21/03/2018 – Watch: Nordstrom’s Erik Nordstrom and OneMarket’s Don Kingsborough explain that a Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Unless Group Can Improve Price It Is Proposing to Pay for Company, Special Committee Intends to Terminate Discussions; 11/04/2018 – A New York Welcome for the Nordstrom Men’s Store; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM SEES FULL-PRICE BUSINESS STABILIZING; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Group Also Includes Co-President Erik B. Nordstrom, President of Stores James F. Nordstrom, Chmn Emeritus Bruce a. Nordstrom, Anne E. Gittinge; 14/03/2018 – johnnie-O to bring a fusion of the Southern California vibe with East Coast tradition to select Nordstrom Stores and Nordstrom; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM FAMILY:LEONARD GREEN WILLING TO COMMIT DEAL FINANCING; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: PROPOSAL PRICE IS INADEQUATE; 21/03/2018 – Stadium Goods to Open Store Inside Nordstrom; 05/03/2018 – The special committee advising Nordstrom’s board rejects an initial proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the retailer private for $50 a share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 300 shares. Prudential Financial reported 99,419 shares. 49,051 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested in 411,596 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Susquehanna Intl Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 405,405 shares. Rmb Management Limited invested in 73,032 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.13% stake. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Company invested in 282,026 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Lsv Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 243,400 shares. Franklin Res stated it has 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 0.33% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 22,956 shares to 223,507 shares, valued at $65.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 10,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $103.79 million for 12.12 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nordstrom hires from within for COO slot – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Is Investigating Pintec Technology, Cadence Bancorporation, Eldorado Resorts, and Nordstrom on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Nordstrom Rack To Open At Tacoma Mall – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Nordstrom Inc. Investors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Biggest Health Insurance Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Magellan Health Down Nearly 40%, in a Year: What’s Next? – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Relenting to investor pressure, Scottsdale health care company agrees to board changes – Phoenix Business Journal” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Magellan Health, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MGLN) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Health (MGLN) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 23.27 million shares or 0.30% more from 23.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 8,235 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has 39,000 shares. Alberta Management invested in 0.01% or 10,800 shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 57,207 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 0.11% or 286,493 shares. 444,262 are held by Omni Partners Llp. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Incorporated has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 78,691 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 9,593 shares. 13D, New York-based fund reported 169,583 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.02% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Amalgamated State Bank holds 3,813 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assoc Incorporated owns 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Gru, a Iowa-based fund reported 201,019 shares. State Street holds 0% or 860,002 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 13,459 shares.