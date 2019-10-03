Nordstrom (JWN) Holder Coldstream Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Nike (NKE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 17,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 35,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 2.95M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Net $87M; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM – GRANT MIX IS INTENDED TO BE A ONE-TIME RESPONSE TO A SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCE AND MAY NOT BE INDICATIVE OF CO’S PAY STRATEGY GOING FORWARD; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ANY FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES) $3.35 TO $3.55; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 19/04/2018 – True & Co. Links Up With Nordstrom; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN NORDSTROM INC; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: PROPOSAL PRICE IS INADEQUATE; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom says takeover talks with founding family are over; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer tracks the drama at Nordstrom, a recovering retailer in the midst of takeover negotiations; 12/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $54 TARGET PRICE

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 6,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 131,043 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.00 million, up from 124,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $92.22. About 5.21M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Inv Management Ltd Liability accumulated 2,574 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 7.68M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Petrus Tru Company Lta stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Kbc Group Nv owns 171,634 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 15,905 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa owns 10,646 shares. The Ohio-based Cambridge Grp has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Confluence Invest Mgmt Llc, Missouri-based fund reported 416,213 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 13,743 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% or 86,898 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Glenmede Na holds 101,835 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.05% stake. Salem Inv Counselors reported 1,750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $103.79 million for 11.99 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 17,656 shares to 210,961 shares, valued at $14.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Nordstrom Stock Dropped Today – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nordstrom Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nordstrom hires from within for COO slot – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike earnings help lift retail – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. John G Ullman And Associate Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 4,652 shares stake. 6,126 are owned by Smith Salley And Associates. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 2.23M shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De accumulated 2.23% or 45,821 shares. Cambridge Fin Grp reported 71,556 shares. Mcmillion Capital Inc holds 2.94% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 66,435 shares. Stillwater Investment Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 1.24% or 35,328 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested in 0.06% or 5,600 shares. Highlander Limited Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1,800 shares. Patten Patten Tn stated it has 0.86% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nuwave Invest Mgmt Llc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mcgowan Group Inc Asset owns 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,970 shares. Roundview owns 52,887 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. 4,879 are held by Rmb Cap Limited Liability Corporation.