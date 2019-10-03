Nordstrom (JWN) Holder Altrinsic Global Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $2.20 Million as Valuation Declined; As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Price Capital Management Has Trimmed by $5.18 Million Its Position

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 70,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 592,822 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.89M, up from 521,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $31.04. About 405,408 shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 13/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $54 TARGET PRICE; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Ends Buyout Talks With Family; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Family’s “Inadequate” Buyout Proposal; 21/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack To Open Stores In Porter Ranch And El Segundo In Los Angeles, CA; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REJECTS $50/SHR OFFER BY NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Nordstrom Expands Extended Sizing To 30 Stores With 100 Brands; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N – WEATHER IMPACTED SOME SEASONALITY RELATED ITEMS AND CLASSIFICATIONS PREDOMINANTLY WOMEN’S APPAREL- PRESIDENT IN CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Announces the Receipt and Rejection of an lndicative Proposal to Acquire the Company; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Peek inside the NYC store Nordstrom built just for men

Price Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Capital Management Inc sold 66,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $259,000, down from 69,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $75.07. About 193,938 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 29/03/2018 – NY DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF PATHFINDER BANK; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES; 29/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF NEW YORK STATE-CHARTERED BANK; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.19M for 8.12 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson Inc owns 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 1,500 shares. Tompkins has 0.02% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Globeflex Capital LP stated it has 20 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited accumulated 0.02% or 8,072 shares. Burns J W & Com Inc Ny invested in 0.14% or 7,691 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 48,500 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.44% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 31,350 shares. Moreover, Security Natl Trust Com has 0.03% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Fmr Ltd Liability Co invested in 8.72M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Rbf Ltd Company stated it has 15,100 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 3,000 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 12.91M shares stake. The New York-based Basswood Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.72% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Korea Invest holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 527,212 shares.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 187,533 shares to 168,990 shares, valued at $22.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 23,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,237 shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Da Davidson & has 0.1% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Financial Engines Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 78,234 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). D E Shaw Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Johnson Financial Grp reported 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). New York-based Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Washington Trust Bankshares holds 0.1% or 19,706 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement owns 262,786 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Tci Wealth owns 12 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 2,505 shares. Lsv Asset has 243,400 shares. Pure Financial Advisors has 7,386 shares.