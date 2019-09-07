Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)’s Financial Results Comparing With DSW Inc. (:)

As Apparel Stores businesses, Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) and DSW Inc. (:), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordstrom Inc. 36 0.29 N/A 3.06 10.81 DSW Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nordstrom Inc. and DSW Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordstrom Inc. 0.00% 53.2% 6% DSW Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nordstrom Inc. and DSW Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordstrom Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 DSW Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nordstrom Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 36.47% and an $42.4 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nordstrom Inc. and DSW Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.7% and 0% respectively. Nordstrom Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordstrom Inc. 10.29% 5.14% -17.94% -27.04% -36.92% -28.96% DSW Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Nordstrom Inc. beats DSW Inc.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name. The Credit segment provides access to various payment products and services, including a Nordstrom-branded private label card, two Nordstrom-branded Visa credit cards, and a debit card. As of October 12, 2017, the company operated 360 stores in 40 states, including 122 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 227 Nordstrom Rack stores; 2 Jeffrey boutiques; and 2 clearance stores. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

DSW Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, DSW and Affiliated Business Group. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories. As of October 5, 2017, the company operated 513 stores in 43 states; dsw.com, an e-commerce site; and m.dsw.com, a mobile site, as well as supplied footwear to 351 leased locations in the United States. DSW Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.