Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Reaches $28.46 After 7.00% Up Move; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Kellogg Company (K)

Among 5 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Kellogg has $7100 highest and $4900 lowest target. $62.80’s average target is 0.46% above currents $62.51 stock price. Kellogg had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Argus Research. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Buy”. Consumer Edge Research downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Overweight”. See Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $67.0000 New Target: $71.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $56.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Consumer Edge Research Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight New Target: $49.0000 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Downgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $69 New Target: $64 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.04% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $28.46. About 955,122 shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Terminates Discussions with Nordstrom Family Group Regarding Potential Going Private; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Committee Reviewed Group’s Proposal and Determined Price Proposed Is Inadequate; 13/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rack To Relocate Sugar House Store; 06/04/2018 – Influence Peddler: Julia Engel Creates Line of Dresses at Nordstrom; 21/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack To Open Stores In Porter Ranch And El Segundo In Los Angeles, CA; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – CO’S SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED THE PROPOSAL AND HAS DETERMINED THAT “PRICE PROPOSED IS INADEQUATE”; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EBIT $895 TO $940 MLN; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 43C; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Announces the Receipt and Rejection of an lndicative Proposal to Acquire the CompanyThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $4.41B company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $30.45 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:JWN worth $308.56M more.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold Nordstrom, Inc. shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc holds 400 shares. Moreover, Covington Cap has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 3,378 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 821,132 shares stake. Mengis Cap has 0.35% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 73,260 are held by Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 17,401 shares in its portfolio. Sonata Cap holds 0.19% or 5,848 shares. Cognios Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Disciplined Growth Inc Mn holds 1.41M shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 6,244 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 86,151 shares. Madison Holdings holds 52,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Korea Investment reported 213,466 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 430 shares.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.41 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 9.39 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

Among 8 analysts covering Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Nordstrom Inc has $65 highest and $2900 lowest target. $44.33’s average target is 55.76% above currents $28.46 stock price. Nordstrom Inc had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the shares of JWN in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Underperform” rating. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 23. Deutsche Bank maintained Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) rating on Friday, March 1. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $49 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold Kellogg Company shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Holdings has invested 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Van Hulzen Asset Lc owns 2.06% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 133,232 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 1.05M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 1.88 million shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 75,180 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 34,233 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp reported 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Company reported 825,776 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 12,662 shares. Eaton Vance owns 96,280 shares. Charter stated it has 0.35% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Security Natl has invested 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 38,187 are owned by City. Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.07% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 4,628 shares.

Kellogg Company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.29 billion. The firm operates through U.S. It has a 25.07 P/E ratio. Morning Foods, U.S.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 256,840 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S MADURO SAYS WILL GIVE LOCAL KELLOGG UNIT TO WORKERS AFTER COMPANY HALTS OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 03/05/2018 – Snacks Lift Kellogg Sales