Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) EPS Estimated At $0.80; Yintech Investment Holdings Limited – American Dep (YIN) Sellers Decreased By 20.18% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report $0.80 EPS on August, 21 after the close.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 15.79% from last quarter's $0.95 EPS. JWN's profit would be $123.71 million giving it 9.10 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Nordstrom, Inc.'s analysts see 247.83% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 4.24M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited – American Dep (NASDAQ:YIN) had a decrease of 20.18% in short interest. YIN's SI was 53,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 20.18% from 66,900 shares previously. With 36,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Yintech Investment Holdings Limited – American Dep (NASDAQ:YIN)'s short sellers to cover YIN's short positions. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 28,243 shares traded. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YIN) has declined 38.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.76% the S&P500.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading. The company has market cap of $363.60 million. The firm facilitates the trading by individual clients of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China. It currently has negative earnings. It provides services, including account opening, investor education, market information, research, live discussion boards, and real-time customer support.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YIN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.50 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 9.44 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.