Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) and its peers on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nordstrom Inc. has 65.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 74.54% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Nordstrom Inc. has 4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.31% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nordstrom Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordstrom Inc. 340,882,159.32% 53.20% 6.00% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Nordstrom Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nordstrom Inc. 103.56M 30 10.81 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

Nordstrom Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Nordstrom Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Nordstrom Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordstrom Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.25 2.44 2.11 2.58

Nordstrom Inc. currently has an average target price of $36.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.15%. As a group, Apparel Stores companies have a potential upside of 79.31%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Nordstrom Inc. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nordstrom Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordstrom Inc. 10.29% 5.14% -17.94% -27.04% -36.92% -28.96% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year Nordstrom Inc. had bearish trend while Nordstrom Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Nordstrom Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Nordstrom Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.43 and has 0.57 Quick Ratio. Nordstrom Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nordstrom Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Nordstrom Inc. has a beta of 0.64 and its 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nordstrom Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.88 which is 11.57% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Nordstrom Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nordstrom Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name. The Credit segment provides access to various payment products and services, including a Nordstrom-branded private label card, two Nordstrom-branded Visa credit cards, and a debit card. As of October 12, 2017, the company operated 360 stores in 40 states, including 122 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 227 Nordstrom Rack stores; 2 Jeffrey boutiques; and 2 clearance stores. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Seattle, Washington.