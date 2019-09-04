Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Nordstrom Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.54% of all Apparel Stores’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4% of Nordstrom Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.31% of all Apparel Stores companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nordstrom Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordstrom Inc. 0.00% 53.20% 6.00% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Nordstrom Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nordstrom Inc. N/A 36 10.81 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

Nordstrom Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Nordstrom Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordstrom Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.25 3.00 2.92 2.51

$42.4 is the average price target of Nordstrom Inc., with a potential upside of 46.16%. The potential upside of the peers is 65.37%. The research analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that Nordstrom Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nordstrom Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordstrom Inc. 10.29% 5.14% -17.94% -27.04% -36.92% -28.96% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year Nordstrom Inc. has -28.96% weaker performance while Nordstrom Inc.’s competitors have 22.00% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Nordstrom Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Nordstrom Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.43 and has 0.57 Quick Ratio. Nordstrom Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nordstrom Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Nordstrom Inc. has a beta of 0.64 and its 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nordstrom Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.88 which is 11.57% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Nordstrom Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nordstrom Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name. The Credit segment provides access to various payment products and services, including a Nordstrom-branded private label card, two Nordstrom-branded Visa credit cards, and a debit card. As of October 12, 2017, the company operated 360 stores in 40 states, including 122 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 227 Nordstrom Rack stores; 2 Jeffrey boutiques; and 2 clearance stores. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Seattle, Washington.