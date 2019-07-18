Nordson (NDSN) Shareholder Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Trimmed Holding; Fiduciary Management Upped Holding in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Nordson (NDSN) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 3,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,392 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24 million, down from 261,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Nordson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 31,881 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 3.50% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Sees 3Q EPS $1.47-EPS $1.63; 03/04/2018 – Nordson Corporation Appoints Lara L. Mahoney as Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications; 30/05/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Receives Innovation and Vision Awards at NEPCON China; 13/03/2018 – New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.56, EST. $1.43; 05/03/2018 New Nordson EFD Performus X Series Fluid Dispensers are Built Tough for Industrial Use

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.94 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398.80M, up from 3.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $87.93. About 763,604 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 41,195 shares to 4.20 million shares, valued at $89.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 241,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 693,407 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Holdings Co. (NYSE:GHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cove Street Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.38% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Mackenzie accumulated 29,931 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Company reported 3,598 shares. Fiduciary Wi reported 4.94 million shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Td Capital Lc holds 0% or 243 shares. First Natl Trust Comm reported 0.02% stake. Adirondack Trust has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Zeke Advsr Ltd holds 0.14% or 19,159 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital Management holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 0.04% or 460,171 shares. Banque Pictet Cie, Switzerland-based fund reported 44,727 shares. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0.1% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Mason Street Limited Liability Company owns 48,342 shares. Orrstown Financial Services reported 0.15% stake.

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 15.63% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.6 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $105.00M for 18.58 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.33 million were accumulated by Champlain Investment Limited Liability Company. Oppenheimer Asset Inc accumulated 10,677 shares. The Missouri-based Confluence Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 72,267 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 119,899 are owned by Sei. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.09% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Brinker owns 0.09% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 17,855 shares. Huntington Bankshares reported 0.01% stake. Amp Cap invested in 13,335 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Earnest Prns Limited Company owns 22 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc has 0% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 2,797 shares. M&T Natl Bank holds 0% or 3,520 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id, Idaho-based fund reported 56,095 shares. Moreover, Gsa Capital Prns Llp has 0.02% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Valley Advisers holds 0.06% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) or 1,497 shares.

