Nordson (NDSN) Shareholder Fiera Capital Cut Its Position as Share Price Declined; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Alpine Associates Management Has Trimmed by $1.06 Million Its Position

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nordson Corp (NDSN) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 10,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 306,843 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.66 million, down from 317,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Nordson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $133.71. About 19,192 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN); 21/05/2018 – NORDSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.56, EST. $1.43; 30/05/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Receives Innovation and Vision Awards at NEPCON China; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 22/03/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Introduces Helios Automated Fluid Dispensing Platform for Medium and Bulk Volume Deposits; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Net $91.2M; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Sees 3Q EPS $1.47-EPS $1.63

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 1.24 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV

